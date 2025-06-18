Gulf Coast Humane Society Rolls Out Free Pet Program for Seniors With Lifetime Vet Care

A new pet adoption initiative at Gulf Coast Humane Society now offers no-cost animals, along with their medical care, to seniors. The program matches people 65 and up with pets that have reached their seventh birthday.

"It's for anyone age 65 and up who adopts or fosters a dog or cat 7 years or older," said Diane Bonner, community relations and marketing coordinator at GCHS, to the News-Press. "All you have to do is prove your age to qualify."

The program handles every medical need at zero cost. This includes annual visits, vaccinations, grooming services, medical screenings, dental procedures, prescriptions, and palliative care when needed.

Barkley Place resident Harriet Hart adopted two cats through Silver Paws. "I had cats for years," Hart said. "A year ago, I put my last one to sleep. He had been in vet care and it cost a lot. I thought I was not going to have any more cats. Then this program came along, and it was like it was made for me."

Hart's new companions rarely stray from her side, and her success story has sparked interest among other residents.

With United Way's support, what started as Seniors to Seniors in 2018 has transformed into today's Silver Paws VIP program. It welcomes participants from private residences and retirement communities alike.

The initiative tackles two issues at once: finding homes for older pets while providing companionship to seniors. "Senior pets get overlooked," Bonner said. "This program keeps them from living their last days in a shelter. It's a win-win for everyone."