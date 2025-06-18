TikTok Cover Song Gets Illinois Singer Surprise Performance with Ed Sheeran in London

A viral TikTok cover caught Ed Sheeran's attention, leading him to invite Illinois native Ellie Banke for an unforgettable performance in London. The magic started when her version of "Dive" took off online last April.

Banke, a 24-year-old from Downer's Grove, put her spin on the track. Fans quickly spread the word, making sure Sheeran saw her cover. "It's one of those songs that just feels really good as a vocalist and I created my own unique version based on the emotions I feel driven towards when I sing them," said Banke to CBS Chicago.

She mentioned that his music helped her through the difficult periods in her life, asking her fanbase to tag him, and they delivered.

Within weeks, Sheeran sent tickets to London for Banke and her family. Their collaboration struck gold — their "Dive" duet hit 20 million views on TikTok in under two weeks.

#diveedsheeran #diveellieanded #edsheeran ♬ original sound - ELLIE BANKE @elliebanke Dive WITH @Ed Sheeran !!! Getting to meet and sing with Ed was an absolute dream come true. This was the one of the most surreal and incredible days of my life. Thank you all for helping make this happen, for believing in me, and for cheering me on every step of the way. I love you more than words. 💓 #elliebankedive

Since 2022, Banke's social media presence has experienced a significant surge. Her talent shines through, with almost 2 million TikTok followers and over half a million Instagram fans.

"I've been the biggest Ed fan since I was 12 years old," Banke stated. His songs helped light her path during dark times.