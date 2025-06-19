A Capybara Cafe Is Coming To St. Pete And I’m Freaking Out

I am a huge animal lover so hearing the news that Capybara Cafe is coming to St. Pete has me freaking out.

Any time I have the opportunity to pet, feed or cuddle any kind of animals, I take it. And I mean any animals, I'm not picky. Except snakes. One of my favorite places I've been is Animal EDventures in Boynton Beach. It's a private farm you get to tour with animal encounters. You get to pet a sloth and hang out with kangaroos (with even more experiences that can be purchased additionally). I was in heaven, especially when a kangaroo jumped in my lap for a selfie. Another animal that I love would die to get up close and personal with is the capybara. I knew about Capybara Cafe in St. Augustine, but 5 hours in the car didn't seem like a good time. But the good news is that there's one coming a little closer to home.

A Capybara Cafe Is Coming To St. Pete And I Can't Contain My Excitement

Just yesterday did I read the news that Capybara Cafe is coming to St. Pete and opening on July 11. If you too enjoy animal encounters, this will be the place for you. Not only will there be capybaras that you can cuddle, but also wallabies, lemurs, raccoons, skunks, armadillos and more. This sounds like a serious dream for me. I love all of them! The sessions will be 30 minutes long and priced at $49.

And it's a win-win. You get to snuggle cute animals and help out a great cause. According to St. Pete Rising, the owner of the cafe has a nonprofit called Noah's Ark Sanctuary. So your admission fee will help with the care of the 100+ animals she has rescued.

I will warn you that reservations fill up quick and book out, so getting in right away may be a challenge. But it'll be so worth it.