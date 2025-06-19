Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter Team Up for New Remix of ‘Please Please Please’

Country icon Dolly Parton joined forces with rising star Sabrina Carpenter on a fresh remix of "Please Please Please." The track appears on the bonus version of Carpenter's Short n' Sweet album.

"Our voices are very similar. I can't tell sometimes which part's her and which part's me. And we look like relatives. She looks like she could be my little sister. We're little women, doing big things," said Parton in a statement noted in Cinema Blend.

Jack Antonoff, who produced the track's sound, also shared his thoughts on the similarities between the two stars. "There's like an Olivia Newton feeling, there's a Dolly feeling, there's an incredibly super modern pop feeling," he said while describing the modern pop feeling the original song gives.

Dolly and Sabrina filmed a video together for "Please please please," which gained up to 11 million views within a month of its release. Carpenter told Rolling Stone the experience felt "like looking in a weird mirror into the future" as she worked with the music legend.

Before stepping into the studio, Parton set clear boundaries. "Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her. I said now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera," she stated during her sit-down Knox News earlier this year.

The song needed some changes to match these standards. Words that crossed the line were swapped with milder phrases, such as "like the others," in the final cut.

This stance truly reflects Parton's past work choices. During her SNL hosting gig, she stuck to the same rules. Cast member Jan Hooks recalled: "She came in and said, 'Look, okay, here's the deal. I won't use any cuss words, and I won't make fun of Jesus.' Those were her two demands. And anything else was carte blanche."