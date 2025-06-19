Naples Pier $26M Rebuild Kicks Off Without Concession Stand

City leaders backed a $26 million plan to fix the storm-wrecked Naples Pier. The project has removed the concession stand from the plans to focus on building a tougher structure. Workers will tear out and rebuild 460 feet of damaged sections.

"It's not so much what we're proposing, it's the stopping and starting of the review process with those agencies," Tim Hall, from Turrell Hall & Associates, told Council during a June 16 workshop per Gulfshore Business. "We lose our place in line. When we do that, we go back to the end."

The work will stretch across 18 months. Just clearing away the old pier could take up to six months. Before any work starts, officials must secure multiple permits.

Hurricane Ian's power ripped away 140 feet of pier, knocked down over 30 support posts, and destroyed the end shelter on Sept. 28, 2022. Only 100 feet stayed standing after the hit.

The funds come from three main sources: FEMA will give $14 million, bonds will add $11 million, and county tourism taxes will pitch in $2 million. City funds and public gifts will fill any gaps.

The new plans add better public bathrooms, plus private ones for police. "If they wanted to use the restrooms, they would have to take off their ballistic vests and drop their weapons in a public restroom, which is undesirable," said Project Manager Bruce Selfon.

Each year, more than 1 million people visit the pier. Built first in 1888, storms forced six rebuilds. The last fixes came after Hurricane Irma struck in 2017.