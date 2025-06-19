This Day in Top 40 History: June 19

On June 19, 1965, the Four Tops released their first chart-topping hit, "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)." This song not only helped launch the group's success, but also appeared on the Rolling Stone's list of 500 Greatest Songs decades later. That's not all that happened on this day in Top 40 music history. Continue reading to discover more memorable Top 40 facts from June 19 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

In the early to mid-2000s, the world saw these career milestones on June 19:

Taylor Swift released her debut single, "Tim McGraw," at the age of 20. It made it into the Top 40 and marked the start of her musical journey. 2012: Maroon 5 released their second single, "One More Night," in the U.S. The song was from their fourth studio album, Overexposed.

Cultural Milestones

With these June 19 cultural happenings, the landscape of Top 40 history would never quite be the same:

Independent Television News broadcast an interview with Paul McCartney in which he admitted to having used LSD. This sparked some controversy from his fans, but the musician didn't endorse using the drug. 2010: NKOTBBSB was formed when New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys joined forces. The Backstreet Boys joined NKOTB at their show in Radio City Music Hall.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 19 was a memorable day in Top 40 history thanks to these notable recordings and performances:

At Capitol Studios in Hollywood, Nat King Cole's smooth voice was captured forever with his recording of "Ramblin' Rose." The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box charts. 1990: On his Nude Tour, Prince played his first London set at Wembley Arena. This was the first of 16 shows the legendary artist performed at the venue during that tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges are what keep the music industry fresh, and these good and bad events from this date are just a few to remember:

Donna Summer was the first artist to sign with the Geffen Records label. She was looking to change up her sound from disco to rock 'n' roll or new age, so she made the move from Casablanca Records to the new label. 2014: Gerry Goffin, an American lyricist whose first wife was Carole King, died in Los Angeles at the age of 75. He penned many hit songs in his decades-long career, including "The Loco-Motion" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."