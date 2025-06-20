Blackpink’s Rosé Breaks K-pop Record With “Apt”, Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 34 Weeks, and Set to Hit The Road This July

The hit single "Apt." by Blackpink's Rosé ft. Bruno Mars has set a new milestone on Billboard's Hot 100. The track has stayed put for 34 weeks straight, surpassing the previous record of 33 weeks for K-pop songs.

Sitting at No. 24, this collaboration project with Bruno Mars first hit the charts last October at No. 8. By January, it had shot up to No. 3, its peak spot so far.

The track surpassed Jimin's "Who," which had held the top spot at 33 weeks. Before that, BTS's "Dynamite" held strong at 32 weeks.

The success of "Apt." shows no signs of slowing down. It's still going strong in the Adult Pop Airplay top 10, while keeping its spot at 24 on both Adult Contemporary and Radio Songs lists. The track also ranks high for online sales.

This win marks another big step for the singer. She's the first K-pop act to top Apple Music's Top 100 Global chart — a feat that earned her a spot in the Guinness World Records. The star from New Zealand has also climbed higher than any K-pop artist on Billboard's Pop Airplay ranking.

The current record holders for longest-running K-pop hits on the Billboard Hot 100 are:

"Apt." by Rosé and Bruno Mars – 34 weeks

"Who" by JIMIN of BTS – 33 weeks

"Dynamite" by BTS – 32 weeks

"Gangnam Style" by PSY – 31 weeks

"Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY – 25 weeks

What's next for Roseanne Park? She'll join her fellow Blackpink bandmates as they start their Deadline tour in South Korea on July 5. They'll also stop in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, London, Tokyo, and Bangkok before the final date in Hong Kong in January 2026.