Fort Myers Beach Council Gives Green Light to Salty Crab Bar & Grill Rebuild

On Monday, town officials backed a plan to bring back a beloved beach spot destroyed by Hurricane Ian's fury in 2022.

"We're thrilled to have received official approval to begin rebuilding the iconic Salty Crab Bar & Grill in Fort Myers Beach. Since Hurricane Ian devastated the original site in 2022, our goal has always been to return–stronger than ever–to the community that has supported us so deeply," said co-owner Greg Powers to Fort Myers Beach Observer and Bulletin.

The new building will be two stories, with an ice cream shop on the ground floor, while upstairs houses the main dining area, bar, and outdoor seating areas.

The Salty Crab Bar & Grill sits on a slim 35-foot plot between Margaritaville Resort and Crescent Beach Park, keeping its waterfront charm but skipping private parking.

Council members signed off on key changes to make it work. They scrapped the need for 58 parking spots and adjusted building line rules. Guests will park in public lots nearby.

Staff will wheel goods by hand from Waistin Away's lot during quiet hours - before morning rush or after sunset.

A sturdy wave wall will shield the property, matching the town's push to guard against future storms.

Julia Cassino, who runs marketing, promised the spot "will reflect the same colorful, coastal charm that guests knew and loved–both inside and out." Powers added a pledge to welcome back all workers from before the storm.