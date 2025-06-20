Lee County Lifts Burn Ban But Warns of Firework Dangers Ahead of Fourth of July

Recent rains pushed the Keetch-Byram Drought Index under 500, prompting Lee County to end its burn restrictions. Yet as the Fourth of July nears, fire officials voice strong concerns about home fireworks use.

"Fireworks are definitely a part of our American culture," said Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion to News-Press. "But there's just so many different potentials and scenarios that we've seen year after year, and those calls really start logging in right after it starts getting dark."

The April 15 restrictions ended as wet weather improved conditions. While state rules permit fireworks on Independence Day, experts push for public shows over backyard displays.

Each year, fireworks spark more than 31,000 blazes nationwide. Children make up a quarter of those hurt by these explosives, with most victims under age 15.

McMillion stressed the benefits of city-run events. "We prefer people attend a professional show versus trying to actually do the show in their backyard or in their neighborhood," he said.

During the holiday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office will watch roads, waterways, and skies more closely. They stress not to shoot guns to celebrate the holiday, as it poses a significant danger.