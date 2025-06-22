ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Florida Man Afraid of his Angry Wife Found Hiding in Stranger’s Home

Too scared to face his wife, he broke into a random house, cooked dinner, ran a bath, and pretended it was a spa.. Until police crashed his staycation.

Budman
A Florida man, afraid to go home after a fight with his wife, broke into a stranger’s house where he cooked meals, took baths, and stayed for four days before getting arrested.
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

It's always a Florida Man, I gotta say... You know, I’ve had some pretty rough arguments with my wife before. Like the kind where you go for a walk just to cool down, maybe sit in the car for a while, listen to sad music, wonder if you're the villain in the story. But I’ve never been so scared of going home that I broke into a stranger’s house and made myself at home like some kind of stressed-out, adult Goldilocks.

But that's exactly what one Florida man did.

So this happened in Davenport, Florida (of course it was Florida). A 44-year-old Florida man got into a fight with his wife and decided the best way to deal with it wasn’t by talking it out or sleeping on the couch, it was to sneak into someone else’s empty house, cook dinner, and take a bubble bath. For real.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner had asked his neighbor to keep an eye on the place while he was gone. That neighbor definitely earned a gold star, because one night he saw lights flicking on and off inside. Thinking something was up, he called the homeowner, who then called the cops. Not good for our Florida man...

Florida Man Found:

When deputies arrived, they didn’t find a burglar grabbing jewelry or a thief running away. Nope. They found a guy casually cooking and getting ready for a nice, warm bath. You can’t make this stuff up.

The Florida man admitted he didn’t know who lived there. He just didn’t want to go home to his angry wife. I mean, look.. I get it. Being in the doghouse sucks. But squatting in someone else's house for four days? That’s not exactly the mature way to handle your problems.

Our Florida man ended up getting charged with felony burglary, petit theft, and domestic battery. And now, on top of his wife being mad, he’s got the law breathing down his neck.

So let this be a lesson: next time you get into a fight at home, maybe just take a walk, grab some fast food, or call a friend. Don't go all Goldilocks on somebody’s house.

