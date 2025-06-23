ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Jonas Brothers And A Real Castle? Yes, Please.

I mean, come on—a castle?! The closest I’ve ever come to staying in a castle is binge-watching Bridgerton with a microwave burrito.

Budman
B1039 is giving one lucky fan the chance to see the Jonas Brothers live in Kentucky—and spend the night in a real-life castle.
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Alright, this might come as a shock to some of you (or not), but I’m a big Jonas Brothers fan. I’ll be real—back in their purity ring days, I wasn’t really paying attention. They weren’t on my playlist, and I didn’t totally get the hype. But oh man, how the times have changed. Over the years, I’ve grown to seriously respect the Jo Bros. These guys are musical machines—catchy songs, killer vocals, true musicians, Total package.

And now—get this—we just announced the latest Wild Bunch All Access Concert Flyaway, sending one lucky winner to see the Jonas Brothers live in Lexington, Kentucky with an overnight stay in…wait for it…a real-life castle. Yep. A legit castle. I’m not even gonna lie, this is one of those moments I wish I was allowed to win contests on B1039. Ugh. Rules.

Seeing the Jonas Brothers live is already amazing. But staying in a castle? That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Sure, seeing Gracie Abrams at her sold-out show in NYC would be awesome too—but if I had to pick, I’m Team Jo Bros all the way. Marija asked me the other day what my favorite Jonas Brothers songs are, and honestly, I didn’t even have to think. So here they are...

Top 3 Jonas Brothers songs:

  1. Year 3000

2. Waffle house

3. Celebrate

So yeah. I’m a Jonas Brothers fan now. Proud of it. And if you wanna see them live, here’s your shot: LISTEN every weekday at 7:25 AM, 8:25 AM, 11:25 AM, and 3:25 PM to qualify—then this Friday at 7:25 AM we start calling the winners. You’ll have 10 minutes and 39 seconds to call us back and claim your trip. That castle room is waiting...

BudmanWriter
