Pop Star Sabrina Carpenter Reveals 2007 Beatles Musical “Across the Universe” as Her Favorite Movie

During a spicy wing challenge, Sabrina Carpenter picked the 2007 film Across the Universe as her top movie choice. The Beatles-inspired musical cost $70 million to produce and featured 34 classic songs from the band.

The box office numbers reached $29.6 million for this Vietnam-era tale, directed by Julie Taymor and starring Jim Sturgess and Evan Rachel Wood as the main characters, Jude and Lucy.

"You cite 'Across the Universe' as one of your favorite movies. The White Album as one of your favorite records. Meeting Paul McCartney, one of your career highlights," said host Sean Evans to Carpenter on Hot Ones, and the "Please please please" singer confirmed it.

The plot of Across the Universe kicks off when Jude leaves his home in Liverpool, searching across America for his dad. His path crosses with college student Max and his sister Lucy. After Lucy's boyfriend dies in Vietnam, the three friends move to New York City. There, they mix with musicians and war protesters during the turbulent 1960s.

You can hear Evan Rachel Wood's voice in several songs throughout the film. She covered some The Beatles classics, including "Blackbird," "If I Fell," and "Dear Prudence," with exceptional vocal skills in a deep alto range.

She wasn't the only talented artist featured in the movie. Music icons like Bono made unforgettable cameos, too. Bono sang "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds while Joe Cocker brought his extra punch to "Come Together" in the timeless '60s period piece.

The movie scenes move from bloody battlefields to city rooftops. The story incorporates key moments from the 1960s, including people marching for civil rights, students protesting the Vietnam War, and women pushing for the second wave of feminism.