I am such a fan of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the new season has me in full fangirl mode.

When I was growing up, while a lot of my friends were putting their tights and ballet shoes on, I was always more on the sports side. I did gymnastics for almost 15 years, played softball, volleyball, and did track & field, usually 2 at a time. It wasn't until I got older that I showed any interest in dance. I haven't ever taken any formal dance classes, but I like doing zumba and hip-hop at the gym. But then I see a show that's all about dance and it makes me want to high kick, jump split, tendu, plie and passé all over the field.

The New Season Of America’s Sweethearts Has Me In Full Fangirl Mode

Last year was the debut season of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and now they're back for Season 2. As someone who was never a cheerleader, I'm not sure what drove me to want to watch it, but I binged the season in two days and became obsessed. And I did that again this weekend with the new season as well. Both seasons cover the solo auditions, training camp and then, of course, the NFL season. To me, Season 2 felt more like a documentary instead of reality tv. This time around they went into more of the backstories and everyday lives of the girls. There was even a bit of scandal this year that spiced things up. I still loved it, but I wish they showed more of the dancing, learning choreography and the training that is involved. It was a total girl power season though with the girls fighting for higher pay. And they got it.