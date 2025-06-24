Cape Coral Bridge Getting Two Extra Lanes in 5-Year Build

Starting in 2028, workers will add two lanes to the Cape Coral Bridge.

The project stretches across five years. New bike paths and walkways will also be added. Traffic will keep flowing during construction, which wraps up in 2032.

Changes stretch past the bridge itself. Workers will update both ends where Del Prado and McGregor meet the span. New turn lanes will speed up traffic flow at these busy spots.

Yet some locals push back against the expansion. "I don't think it's necessary," said John Wehrle to WINK News. "Even during peak season, it is still adequate to get us from one side to the other side."

Cost concerns weigh on local shops. "For me, it's kind of like, okay, millions of dollars versus five minutes of your time," said Todd Cynecki to WINK News.