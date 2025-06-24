Chet Hanks Goes Country and Shockingly, It Works

Okay, I never thought I’d say this out loud, but my new favorite artist is… Chet Hanks. Yeah, that Chet Hanks. Tom Hanks' son. The same guy who used to go by “Chet Haze” and did that reggae thing with the fake accent that had everyone on the internet cringing. For years, the media treated him like a punchline—like the walking definition of a “nepo baby gone rogue.” But guess what? Chet Hanks has finally found his groove… in country music. And the wildest part? He’s actually good.

The band is called Something Out West, and it’s a duo made up of Chet and Drew Arthur—a super talented Nashville singer-songwriter originally from Florida. Drew’s known for his deep lyrics and melodic vibes, and together they’ve created a sound that mixes country, hip-hop swagger, and a little rock-n-roll edge. It shouldn’t work, but somehow it really does.

I stumbled on them about a month ago when I heard their song “You Better Run,” and I was instantly hooked. The music video was dope—it even features Tom Hanks in a hilarious Forrest Gump-style cameo, which made me do a double take. I’m a huge Forrest Gump fan, so that instantly scored points with me. But the real surprise? Chet’s voice. Like, who knew he had that in him? It’s gritty, emotional, and totally believable. I figured it might be a fluke—some studio magic—but then I saw them perform live on the Today Show… and Chet crushed it again.

Chet Hanks Killed it:

I was so impressed, I called my wife Katie and was like, “Did you see this dude?” She said yes—and also added, “Chet’s kinda hot.” So yeah, apparently Chet Hanks is now a country star and a heartthrob. Great.

Anyway, their EP Leaving Hollywood is out now and it slaps. It’s got raw lyrics, catchy hooks, and a sound that feels totally fresh. "You Better Run" is the standout track, and it’s already gone viral with nearly half a million views in just a week.