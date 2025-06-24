Collier County Ends Burn Ban; Fireworks Given Green Light for Fourth of July With Strict Guidelines

After months of restrictions, Collier County officials lifted the burn ban on June 10, 2025. Recent weather changes cleared the path for Independence Day fireworks, provided residents stick to specific safety measures.

Fire chiefs backed the decision to drop the Feb. 11, 2025, restrictions. Wet conditions and lower drought risks sparked the change.

Florida restricts firework use without a permit to three dates: July 4, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1. Lighting fireworks outside these times without a proper permit is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ordinance 24-202 in Naples restricts all fireworks, even sparklers, on beaches, in parks, at Naples Pier, or along beach paths west of Gulf Shore Boulevard. Marco Island maintains similar strict limits.

"Sparklers reach a temperature of 1200 degrees and can cause serious injury," said Heather Mazurkiewicz to Naples News. "They account for nearly 1/4 of the emergency room visits nationally on the 4th of July."