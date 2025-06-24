ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Collier County Ends Burn Ban; Fireworks Given Green Light for Fourth of July With Strict Guidelines

After months of restrictions, Collier County officials lifted the burn ban on June 10, 2025. Recent weather changes cleared the path for Independence Day fireworks, provided residents stick to specific safety measures….

Rebecca Allen
Fireworks in paradise
Mantici/Getty Images

After months of restrictions, Collier County officials lifted the burn ban on June 10, 2025. Recent weather changes cleared the path for Independence Day fireworks, provided residents stick to specific safety measures.

Fire chiefs backed the decision to drop the Feb. 11, 2025, restrictions. Wet conditions and lower drought risks sparked the change.

Florida restricts firework use without a permit to three dates: July 4, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1. Lighting fireworks outside these times without a proper permit is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ordinance 24-202 in Naples restricts all fireworks, even sparklers, on beaches, in parks, at Naples Pier, or along beach paths west of Gulf Shore Boulevard. Marco Island maintains similar strict limits.

"Sparklers reach a temperature of 1200 degrees and can cause serious injury," said Heather Mazurkiewicz to Naples News. "They account for nearly 1/4 of the emergency room visits nationally on the 4th of July."

Want to light fireworks at home? Keep water close by, stay outside, keep an eye on kids and pets, and never try to relight duds.

fireworksNaples
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
View of Bridge in Sunny Cape Coral Florida
Local NewsCape Coral Bridge Getting Two Extra Lanes in 5-Year BuildRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Cracks Down on Illegal Vacation Rentals as City Weighs New Rules and Fee Hike
Local NewsCape Coral Cracks Down on Illegal Vacation Rentals as City Weighs New Rules and Fee HikeRebecca Allen
Fort Myers Police Warn of Phone Scam Impersonating Officers; Residents Urged To Verify Calls
Local NewsFort Myers Police Warn of Phone Scam Impersonating Officers; Residents Urged To Verify CallsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect