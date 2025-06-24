It's wedding season and if you're getting married in the Sunshine State, you won't have to go far because one Florida beach has been named the #1 honeymoon destination in America.

While I'm not married myself, I’ve always imagined a honeymoon as the ultimate escape. Somewhere dreamy where everything just slows down. After all the stress of wedding planning, to be able to just relax and enjoy each other's company. Think: no alarms, lots of sunshine, beachy breezes and enough romance to like you're living in your favorite movie or tv show. Picking a destination can be tough though. It may be a goal to have it be a place you've never been. It could be finding something that fits in your budget. Or maybe you want a little adventure or Michelin star restaurants. Or maybe you don't want to have to think about it at all and you want someone to just tell you where to go.

Florida Beach Named #1 Honeymoon Destination In America

If you're seeing out the best place that combines luxury, nightlife, incredible dining, culture and beautiful beaches, look no further than Miami Beach. A recent ranking just named it the top honeymoon destination in America. Upgraded Points just did a study looking at over 75 vacation destinations. They looked at things like romantic places to stay, couple-friendly activities and cost. Miami Beach beat out places like Lake Tahoe, Savannah and even Hawaii.

I love going down to Miami. It's a place where you truly feel like you're on vacation without needing a passport. While it's a long stretch, my recommendation would be to stay on Collins Avenue which is very walkable. With hotels like The Setai Miami Beach, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Loews Miami Beach Hotel and 1 Hotel South Beach. So many spots to enjoy a great meal like Sola Miami Beach, Wilde on the Porch and Baires Grill just to name a few. And you can't honeymoon without cocktails at maybe The ScapeGoat, Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery or Water Lion Wine + Alchemy.

And if you're looking for things to do, there so much fun to be had. You can rent a jet ski, go on a sunset cruise, do a walking art tour, shop or relax with a spa day.