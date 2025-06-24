Hailey Bieber Steps Out Sans Her Wedding Ring Sparking Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber has been spotted without her wedding ring, and that’s basically the celebrity equivalent of unfollowing your spouse on Instagram (which actually happened with these two earlier this year, but was just really a “glitch,” according to Hailey).

Naturally, fans, gossip blogs, and diehard Beliebers have launched into full-blown sleuth mode, and the clues are stacking up. Now, not wearing a wedding ring could mean nothing. Maybe she just got a massage. Maybe her fingers were swollen. Maybe it’s in her bag next to a lip liner. But when paired with everything else going on? There must be something going on.

Hailey Bieber Went Ringless

As reported by Page Six, the Rhode founder was spotted out and about in New York City without her $500,000 wedding ring. She was spotted on two separate occasions without her ring, one while having breakfast at The Commerce Inn in the West Village, the second while out with Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse for a girls’ night out at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side.

Ever since their marriage, the pair has been hounded by divorce rumors. Some of it can be attributed to “Jelena” fans, loyal fans of Bieber and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, who believe the two should be together. Bieber has been married to Hailey since 2018, and Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco.

JB’s Erratic Social Media Behavior

The “Peaches” singer’s social media behavior has been a source of worry among fans. His captions for his posts, including that of his son Jack, are always the middle finger emoji. He also posted a questionable post during Mother’s Day. Using Instagram’s notes, Justin posted on Mother’s Day, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass.” He followed it up with another post on which he wrote, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.” Not something first-time mom Hailey would want to read from the father of her child.

Hailey got her payback when she commented on Justin’s post during Father’s Day, saying he’s a “dad that’s not to be f—ed with.” Hailey wrote on his post, “Father’s Day sucks ass.”