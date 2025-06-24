HM Restaurant Group Snaps Up Historic Bonita Bill’s for $5.5M, Plans Big Makeover

Bonita Bill’s remained closed for months following Hurricane Ian. However, regulars would bring their coolers and gather in the parking lot nightly to share stories and find comfort. The bar is open once again.

HM Restaurant Group acquired Bonita Bill's in Fort Myers Beach for $5.5 million. The purchase includes extra land on Fishermans Wharf. By late 2025, the spot will transform into Bonita Fish Company.

The updated venue will seat 300 guests across its indoor and outdoor spaces. Music will fill the air every night in the main bar area.

"We're making several upgrades customers will really appreciate while paying homage to the building's rich history and waterfront charm," said Joe Harrity, a partner with HM Restaurant Group, per the Fort Myers Beach Talk. "The menu will feature items unique to Bonita Fish Company, including smoked dishes. We're toying around with bringing back smoked mullet, which was a household staple on San Carlos Island years ago."

Plans for 2026 include a state-of-the-art floating dock marina. Boaters can moor vessels up to 90 feet in length, with full utilities and extended-stay options available.

The owners already run four Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille spots in Southwest Florida. Their reach stretches from Sanibel to St. Petersburg, plus they own the nearby Dixie Fish Company.