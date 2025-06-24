The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Looks To Stop Child Drowning at U.S. Water Parks

Water parks across America will band together to fight a stark reality: drowning kills more kids ages 1-4 than any other accident. The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is June 26.

Since 2010, this event has taught 383,000 people in 53 nations how to stay safe in water. In Cape Coral, SunSplash Family Waterpark will host The World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

"We're proud to be part of the World's Largest Swimming Lesson and to help spread the message that swimming lessons truly save lives," said Erid Reed, general manager of SunSplash Family Waterpark, per The Lehigh Acres Citizen.