Big Lots in North Fort Myers Refuses to Quit

I thought Big Lots was done for. Seriously. Just a few months ago, the word was they were shutting it all down. Gone. Donezo. But then something weird happened. I was driving down US 41 North in North Fort Myers, past what I assumed was just another empty, forgotten store. And then I saw it—bold letters on a sign: “THE COMEBACK STARTS NOW!!”

Wait, what?

I had to double take. I mean literally, I turned my head so hard I almost missed the light. At first, I thought the sign said something like, “Yes, I assure you we are open,” like that scene from Clerks where the store guy just tapes a desperate sign on the window. But nope, this wasn’t that. This was something way more dramatic. This was a Big Lots comeback.

So of course, I had to check it out. Curiosity kicked in hard. I figured if Big Lots was really back, I needed to see it for myself. Was this a new Big Lots? A better Big Lots? Or just a Big Space with not-so-Big Deals?

Big Lots is Back:

Let me tell you: it was exactly like I remembered. Couches. Random household stuff. A few things that made me wonder who actually buys them. But I stuck with it. I walked the aisles like a bargain detective on the case.

And after a solid 20 minutes in Big Lots, I found it—a terrible Spider-Man action figure. I’m talking discount-bin Spidey, arms kind of wonky, face a little off. But still, I bought it. Not because I needed it. Not even because I wanted it. But because I wanted to say, “Yeah, I was there. I supported the comeback.”

Sure, the shelves weren’t as full as they used to be. Maybe the deals weren’t jaw-dropping. But there was something kind of great about it. It felt like rooting for the underdog. My wife even found some plastic cutlery and a turkey baster she liked. (Side note: we’ve only cooked turkey once, and I’m pretty sure Publix did most of the work.)

So here’s the thing—Big Lots might not be flashy. But they’re still here. Still fighting. Still selling semi-weird stuff you didn’t know you needed. And if that doesn’t deserve a little love, I don’t know what does.