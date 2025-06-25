Listen To Win: Mike Epps at Off the Hook Comedy Club
THIS WEEKEND, three-nights only! Tickets at off the hook comedy dot com. You know Mike from blockbuster movies, HBO specials and sold out comedy tours! Now he’s bringing his real,…
THIS WEEKEND, three-nights only!
Tickets at off the hook comedy dot com.
You know Mike from blockbuster movies, HBO specials and sold out comedy tours! Now he’s bringing his real, uncut comedy to Off the Hook this weekend only! Get tickets now.
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 6/27/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 1
- What the prize is: 6/27 @ 7PM show
- What is the prize value: $130
- Who is providing the prize: Off the Hook Comedy Club