ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win: Mike Epps at Off the Hook Comedy Club

THIS WEEKEND, three-nights only! Tickets at off the hook comedy dot com. You know Mike from blockbuster movies, HBO specials and sold out comedy tours!  Now he’s bringing his real,…

Diana Beasley

THIS WEEKEND, three-nights only!

Tickets at off the hook comedy dot com.

You know Mike from blockbuster movies, HBO specials and sold out comedy tours!  Now he’s bringing his real, uncut comedy to Off the Hook this weekend only!  Get tickets now.


Material Terms

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 6/27/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 1
  • What the prize is: 6/27 @ 7PM show
  • What is the prize value: $130
  • Who is providing the prize: Off the Hook Comedy Club
ComedyMike Epps
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Listen to Win: Busch Gardens Summer Nights
ContestsListen to Win: Busch Gardens Summer NightsDiana Beasley
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
B1039’s Wild Bunch All Access Concert Flyaways
ContestsB1039’s Wild Bunch All Access Concert FlyawaysDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect