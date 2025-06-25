ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marvel’s Final Fantastic Four Trailer Sets Up a Cosmic Summer Showdown

The Thing’s got a beard, the Silver Surfer’s a lady, and Pedro Pascal’s stretching—literally. If this trailer’s any clue, it’s about to get fantastically weird (and awesome).

Budman
The final Fantastic Four trailer has fans hyped for a comic book summer showdown, with a bearded Thing, a female Silver Surfer, and Marvel’s first family ready to clobber the box office.
(Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images for Disney)

We’ve got not one, but two massive comic book movies dropping back-to-back: Superman and Fantastic Four. That’s right—it’s clobberin’ time, baby! You know, I don’t think I’ve been to the movie theater twice in two weeks since high school. But that streak’s about to end next month, because this summer is shaping up to be an all-out superhero smackdown at the box office.

Now, everyone already knows I’m a die-hard Superman fan. My daughter's name is Kryptonian (Kara Zor-El). So, yeah, I’m pretty pumped to see the Man of Steel flying back onto the big screen to kick off the summer. But right after that? Just one week later? Marvel’s first family returns—and that’s when things really heat up.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, and I have really high hopes for this one. I grew up reading Fantastic Four comics—my dad gave me my first issue when I was a kid, and I was hooked. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and of course, The Thing… I’ve been a fan ever since. I’ve spent years tracking down all those old Silver Age comics my dad said his dad threw away, and now I’ve got quite the collection. So yeah, I take this stuff seriously.

Marvel just dropped the final trailer, and I gotta say—it looks awesome. They made some bold changes, like turning the Silver Surfer into a woman, but honestly? She looks cool as hell. And I never thought I’d say this, but The Thing is rocking a full-on beard in this latest trailer, and somehow it just works. I don’t know who approved bearded Ben Grimm, but give that person a raise.

With Pedro (Daddy) Pascal playing Mr. Fantastic, the star power is definitely there. Plus, this is just the beginning—Fantastic Four is laying the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday, and yes, that includes the rumored return of Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom. So yeah, Marvel fans, it’s about to get wild.

Sure, going to the movies these days feels like taking out a second mortgage, especially with ticket prices, snacks, and drinks for a family of three. But this time? I think it’s worth it. I think this summer, we’re in for a real treat.

So go ahead and mark your calendars. Because whether you’re team DC or team Marvel—this July, it’s clobberin’ time.

Budman
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
