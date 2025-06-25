Marvel’s Final Fantastic Four Trailer Sets Up a Cosmic Summer Showdown

We’ve got not one, but two massive comic book movies dropping back-to-back: Superman and Fantastic Four. That’s right—it’s clobberin’ time, baby! You know, I don’t think I’ve been to the movie theater twice in two weeks since high school. But that streak’s about to end next month, because this summer is shaping up to be an all-out superhero smackdown at the box office.

Now, everyone already knows I’m a die-hard Superman fan. My daughter's name is Kryptonian (Kara Zor-El). So, yeah, I’m pretty pumped to see the Man of Steel flying back onto the big screen to kick off the summer. But right after that? Just one week later? Marvel’s first family returns—and that’s when things really heat up.

Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, and I have really high hopes for this one. I grew up reading Fantastic Four comics—my dad gave me my first issue when I was a kid, and I was hooked. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and of course, The Thing… I’ve been a fan ever since. I’ve spent years tracking down all those old Silver Age comics my dad said his dad threw away, and now I’ve got quite the collection. So yeah, I take this stuff seriously.

Marvel just dropped the final trailer, and I gotta say—it looks awesome. They made some bold changes, like turning the Silver Surfer into a woman, but honestly? She looks cool as hell. And I never thought I’d say this, but The Thing is rocking a full-on beard in this latest trailer, and somehow it just works. I don’t know who approved bearded Ben Grimm, but give that person a raise.

With Pedro (Daddy) Pascal playing Mr. Fantastic, the star power is definitely there. Plus, this is just the beginning—Fantastic Four is laying the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday, and yes, that includes the rumored return of Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom. So yeah, Marvel fans, it’s about to get wild.

Sure, going to the movies these days feels like taking out a second mortgage, especially with ticket prices, snacks, and drinks for a family of three. But this time? I think it’s worth it. I think this summer, we’re in for a real treat.