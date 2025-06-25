Netflix has a new Trainwreck series with new episodes every week and the new one documents a cruise you'll be glad you weren't on.

Every week on Netflix, they've been releasing new documentaries about various trainwrecks that have happened covering different topics and what went wrong. The first came out a few years back about Woodstock '99. Then a few weeks ago came one about Astroworld, last week about the Rob Ford scandal and this week about the infamous poop cruise. As tough as some of them are to watch because they really go into great detail, they're very interesting and I love how well done they are. The one last night though, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a little too graphic in some parts.

New Netflix Special Documents A Cruise You'll Be Glad You Weren't On

You may be asking yourself "Poop cruise? What is that?" Well, this is something I had heard about, but I had no idea the extent of it. This was a Carnival cruise that set sail back in 2013. It was supposed to be a fun weekend getaway from Galveston, TX to Cozumel, Mexico but it wouldn't be part of a series with the name Trainwreck if things went ok. In fact, they went horribly wrong.

The documentary, that runs about an hour long, dives deep into just what a mess it was. Literally. They interview cruise ship employees and people that were vacationing on board the ship, which the sense of humor they have about it now, is pretty remarkable. Because as I was watching, I was saying out loud "Oh no. No. No. No. No. No." What started as an electrical fire ended up knocking out the engine, the air conditioning and the toilets. Thus, the Poop Cruise. And with 4,000 people on the ship, you can only imagine how well that went.

While you may gag at some of the descriptions, the doc really shows you from a passenger, crew and media perspective just what went down from start to end. Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is streaming now on Netflix.