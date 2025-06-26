MTV Brings Back Former Network Boss Van Toffler to Turn 2025 VMAs into Week-Long Festival

MTV and CBS struck a deal with Van Toffler, who ran MTV Networks years ago. He'll turn next year's Video Music Awards (VMAs) into a massive week of music, the networks said on Tuesday.

"The VMAs have always been where music and spectacle collide, and no one embodies that spirit more than Van Toffler," said Paramount co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and George Cheeks to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bringing Van back to the VMAs, along with Gunpowder & Sky, is about reigniting the rebellious soul of the show with a week long music immersion and delivering global moments that are impossible to ignore."

The big show hits CBS on September 7 — a first for the network. You can catch it live on MTV or stream it on Paramount+. New York's UBS Arena will host the event, with networks showing a one-hour preview.

Two production groups will work on the bigger format: Toffler's Gunpowder & Sky and Den of Thieves. As part of the celebration, they're also reverting to their format of playing music videos non-stop on MTV2, MTV Live, and MTV Classic in the days leading up to the awards ceremony.

"We're not just producing a show. We're launching a celebration of music that spans one week, every screen, and every generation. Music has already been at the heartbeat of the VMAs, but the show's soul comes from its willingness to break rules, embrace unpredictability, and reflect the times. This is about honoring that spirit while blowing open what's possible across every format," said Toffler.

Past VMA winners and MTV stars will share their top music video picks during the week. Last year's show was a huge success, considering views increased by 25%, and it was mentioned 66.7 million times on social media.

Toffler worked at MTV for almost 30 years, starting in 1987. During his time there, he helped define hit MTV shows like Unplugged, Beavis and Butthead, and Jackass. In 2015, he left to start Gunpowder & Sky with Floris Bauer.

Barb Bialkowski will run this year's show, with Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic helping lead. Jackie Barba takes charge of making it happen, while Wendy Plaut and Lisa Lauricella will get the stars and musicians on board.