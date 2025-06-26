Six-Acre Water Park Opens in North Fort Myers, Offering Beach Alternative

A new water oasis called Brightwater Lagoon opened in North Fort Myers. The 6-acre site is 25 miles from Gulf Coast beaches, packed with slides, obstacle courses, and rental spots. Visitors can now splash around in this inland paradise.

"This is an extension of our lagoon program that we started in north Florida and carried to Southwest Florida," said Jim Bavouset, president of Metro Development Group, per the North Fort Myers Neighbor. "We're seeing visitors from Miami and Orlando coming to visit after a couple months of activity."

After a soft launch late last year, staff cut the ribbon on May 30. The site boasts exclusive zones, drifting cabanas, a drink station, and kid-friendly water features. Bright blue waters stretch as far as the eye can see.

Todd Faison runs operations at Metro Lagoons. He sees crowds flocking from every corner of Florida to this first-of-its-kind attraction in the southwest region. The company runs three other water parks across the state.

"It's great. It's a great tropical paradise for the community. It's great people have options for places to live in Southwest Florida," said Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass.

North Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce chief Wendy Murray couldn't contain her excitement: "It's unbelievable that we have something this amazing right around the corner from us."