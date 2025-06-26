The Delicious Gas Station Food I’ve Been Sleeping On

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marija
You, like me, may not think of a gas station as somewhere to grab a meal, but I finally did and I can't believe I've been sleeping on it for this long.

I love a good snack and if I'm on a road trip, they're essential. I've found many a good gas station with excellent snack options from the empanadas at RaceTrac to the kolaches at Buc-ee's. I'm also usually very satistifed just picking up a hot dog or a sausage from the rollers. But to get a meal at a gas station for lunch or dinner isn't something I've really thought about. But after seeing a TV commercial for $6 hoagies at Wawa, it drew me in and let me tell you, I'm not a fan for life.

I've heard people talk about the food at Wawa, but I have to admit I never really even thought about going out of my way to try it. But I saw a TV commercial for Hoagiefest at Wawa and they looked really good, so I decided to try it. I got a few different things to try to really get a good feel for what their food is like and I loved it. And you can't beat the price.

The first thing I got was the chicken salad hoagie. On a hot day, a chicken salad sandwich is so light and refreshing, and they have great bread too. I added some lettuce, tomato, onion, salt and pepper and it hit the spot. And big enough that I got two meals out of it.

When I saw that their $6 deal extended beyond just hoagies, I also decided to try a quesadilla. Their quesadilla menu is extensive, but I went with the buffalo chicken steak and cheese and it was so good! Another one I got two meals out of and that was only $6 too.

I'd ask "Who knew?" but it seems the answer is: everyone but me. I get why Wawa has such a cult following now. Between the convenience of ordering, the customizable options and the quality, I'm a believer. And I can't wait to go back for more.

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
