Used Cooking Oil Isn’t Trash, Just Ask the Florida Man Busted For Stealing It

So used cooking oil is actually worth money? Yeah, that gunky stuff left in your pan after you make French fries? That weird sludge you’re not supposed to pour down the drain (even though you probably did it once when no one was looking)? Turns out, there are people out there who want it bad. Like, steal-it-in-the-middle-of-the-night bad.

No, I’m not making this up. According to Gulf Coast News, A guy from Miami—Alexey Cuellar-Vega, 45 years old—got caught sneaking behind a restaurant in Naples, Florida. Not to rob the cash register. Not to steal a keg of beer. Nope. He was pumping out used cooking oil from a big black bin behind Roosters Food and Drink restaurant.

Now, I’m no criminal mastermind, but if I were a Florida man with thieving intentions, I’d probably go for something a little flashier. You know—money, electronics, maybe one of those claw machines full of mini plushies. I want one of those! But this guy? This guy was Grease Trap thirsty.

Police said, they spotted Cuellar-Vega driving away from behind the restaurant late at night. His van had two giant containers and a gas-powered pump filled with oil. When they asked him about it, he claimed it was part of his job. Suspicious, right? They let him go that time. But a few days later, when another officer responded to an alarm at a nearby plaza, guess who they found backed up to another grease container? Our guy, Cuellar-Vega. Hiding. Like a greasy raccoon.

Used Cooking Oil Treasure:

This time, they weren’t buying the “it’s my job” excuse. They searched his van again and found one container two-thirds full of used cooking oil. He was arrested and charged with grand theft. Over used grease. This dude could spend jail time for something I usually pour into a plastic bottle and forget about.