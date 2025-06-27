HAIM Teams Up With Stevie Nicks for New Song, Keeping Details Secret

The band HAIM has three sisters, and they crafted a new track with rock icon Stevie Nicks. The recording phase is done.

"We can't say much, but what we can say is that Stevie Nicks is the greatest human being on this planet," said Alana Haim. NME chose the single "Relationships" as one of its picks for Song Of The Summer 2025. They also shared this news during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Fans won't find this track on HAIM's I Quit album. Alana hinted at a different purpose for the song, but she stayed mum about specifics.

Nicks praised the group's musical skills, especially the lead singer's, in her latest comments. "It starts with Danielle's voice — it is just stunning. She's the first part of the puzzle, but then the percussion that Este and Alana wrap around her turns all of their songs into percussive masterpieces," said Nicks per GQ.

Back in 2018, the musicians first shared a stage. They came together at MusiCares to sing "Rhiannon" in tribute. This month saw the release of HAIM's I Quit. Their tour starts this September, with stops planned across multiple venues.

"I could look back at every single one of our albums and go, ... so many people were like ‘Don't do that', ‘Don't do that', and we always stuck to our guns,” Alana said