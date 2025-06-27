LeeTran Rolls Out Half-Price Rides To Get More Lehigh Acres Residents on Buses

Bus fares dropped to $1.50 at the new Lehigh Acres station beginning on June 12, 2025. The cut from $3 aims to boost ridership at the transfer station.

"We believe this initiative will increase the Lehigh Acres station utilization, which in turn supports the goals of increasing ridership on Lehigh Acres fixed routes and Mobility on Demand services," said Dominic Gemelli, director of Lee County Transit, per News-Press.

Since April, the station has welcomed passengers with new upgrades. Riders now find clean restrooms, shaded waiting spots, and charging stations for their mobile devices.

Buses on routes 110 and 515 stop at the hub, linking Edison Mall to Joel Boulevard. These lines wind through key spots across Lee County.