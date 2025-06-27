ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

LeeTran Rolls Out Half-Price Rides To Get More Lehigh Acres Residents on Buses

Bus fares dropped to $1.50 at the new Lehigh Acres station beginning on June 12, 2025. The cut from $3 aims to boost ridership at the transfer station. “We believe this initiative will…

Rebecca Allen
Metro Bus is seen at the Fleet of the Future exhibit
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Bus fares dropped to $1.50 at the new Lehigh Acres station beginning on June 12, 2025. The cut from $3 aims to boost ridership at the transfer station.

"We believe this initiative will increase the Lehigh Acres station utilization, which in turn supports the goals of increasing ridership on Lehigh Acres fixed routes and Mobility on Demand services," said Dominic Gemelli, director of Lee County Transit, per News-Press.

Since April, the station has welcomed passengers with new upgrades. Riders now find clean restrooms, shaded waiting spots, and charging stations for their mobile devices.

Buses on routes 110 and 515 stop at the hub, linking Edison Mall to Joel Boulevard. These lines wind through key spots across Lee County.

The price drop fits into a wider push to boost bus service quality in Lehigh Acres with the goal of making daily trips smoother for everyone.

Lehigh acrespublic transportation
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
North Fort Myers Family Hit With $50,000 in Fines While Squatters Take Over Their Storm-Damaged Home
Local NewsNorth Fort Myers Family Hit With $50,000 in Fines While Squatters Take Over Their Storm-Damaged HomeRebecca Allen
Adam Sandler Sets 30-City Comedy Tour With Stop at Hertz Arena
Local NewsAdam Sandler Sets 30-City Comedy Tour With Stop at Hertz ArenaDiana Beasley
A Miami man was arrested after police caught him stealing used cooking oil from behind a Florida restaurant—twice
Local NewsUsed Cooking Oil Isn’t Trash, Just Ask the Florida Man Busted For Stealing ItBudman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect