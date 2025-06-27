ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Listen to Win: Adam Sandler at Hertz Arena

Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend Tour at Hertz Arena on Monday, September 8th Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show! Tickets are on sale now. For Mature…

Diana Beasley

Adam Sandler: You're My Best Friend Tour at Hertz Arena on Monday, September 8th

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

Tickets are on sale now. For Mature Audiences- 16 & Over


Material Terms

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 6/27/25 - 7/3/25/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What is the prize value: $139
  • Who is providing the prize: Concerts West
Diana Beasley
