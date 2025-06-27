This Day in Top 40 History: June 27

The events from this day in Top 40 history may surprise you, such as the death of a distinctive bass player, women setting chart records, and well-known artists giving songs away to their fans. To learn more about why June 27 matters in Top 40 history, don't go anywhere. This is the place to be if you want to discover the facts that make June 27 an important date in the music world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Today has been a day of firsts for musical talents. Here are some of the hit songs and albums that were momentous in transforming the direction of the industry:

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Connie Francis was on top with her song "Everybody's Somebody's Fool." This was a historic moment, as it marked the first time a solo female artist was at No. 1. 2009: The Black Eyed Peas were at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time with their album The E.N.D. It featured popular singles such as "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling."

Cultural Milestones

When the following milestones occurred for the first time on June 27, these industry firsts altered Top 40 history and music culture:

Not only did Whitney Houston's self-titled album Whitney help her rise to fame, but it was also the first time a female artist's album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album remained in the top spot for 11 weeks and featured multiple hit singles. 1994: Two million CompuServe subscribers were given access to a free download of Aerosmith's song "Head First." This was the first time a prominent musical group gave away a song as a free download.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 27 recordings and performances that changed Top 40 history include:

In Denver, Colorado, at Mile High Stadium, the first — and only — Denver Pop Festival opened. The event lasted three days and featured popular musical acts of the time, but the scene of riots, violence, and police brutality that ensued resulted in the event never being held again. 2000: Nelly's debut album, Country Grammar, was released. The album was a blend of hip-hop, rap, and unique melodies that helped launch the artist to success.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in the music industry from June 27 marked a noticeable shift in the music landscape:

The Fillmore East, a cornerstone of New York's live music scene, held its final concert before Bill Graham closed the venue's doors for good. Performing that night were the Allman Brothers Band, The J. Geils Band, and Albert King, among others. 2002: The bass player for The Who, John Entwistle, died in his hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 57 — just one day before the band started its tour.