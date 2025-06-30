Bubble Room Plans July Reopening After Three-Year Hurricane Recovery

After three years, the Bubble Room on Captiva Island will reopen on July 14. The doors open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner service running from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Staff shared the news through social media.

"The Bubble Room Restaurant is thrilled to welcome you all back and we would like to thank you all for your unwavering support over the last three years," said management on Facebook as reported by Fox 4.

Three storms have hit the island since 2022. Ian struck first, then Helene swept through, and Milton's winds forced more delays. Each storm pushed the opening date back further.

When service starts, guests can't make reservations — it's walk-ins only.