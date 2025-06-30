Celebrate the 4th with a Sparkly Treat at Rita’s

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is turning up the summer heat with a flavor-packed, refreshing new treat! Introducing Rocket Pop Italian Ice—a playful twist on the classic red, white, and blue ice pop from your childhood. With cherry, lemon, and blue raspberry flavors swirled together, this cool new purple Ice is bursting with nostalgic flavor in every bite. It’s the ultimate way to chill out during all your summer adventures!

And the fun doesn’t stop there—Rita’s is adding even more sparkle to the season with a limited-time Firecracker Glitter topping! This festive, shimmery topping makes any treat pop, but it truly shines on two new creations:

🌟 The Rocket Pop 5-Layer Gelati—Vanilla Frozen Custard and Rocket Pop Ice stacked in colorful layers and topped with Firecracker Glitter.

🌟 The Rocket Pop Ice Blender—a refreshing, blended drink featuring Rocket Pop Ice with a glittery finish!

But hurry—Rocket Pop Ice and Firecracker Glitter are only available through July 27, while supplies last!

“At Rita’s, we love blending playful nostalgia with craveable twists,” says Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing. “We’re bringing back the joy of chasing the ice cream truck—with a spoonful of fun and a sparkly surprise!”

Want more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app! New members get a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase, plus birthday rewards and exclusive offers.