Lisa and Maroon 5’s Hit “Priceless” Makes Its Way Into Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart’s Top 10

The hit track "Priceless," featuring Blackpink's Lisa and Maroon 5, has climbed to No. 10 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart. This marks her first appearance in the chart's upper ranks.

She's now part of an elite circle — just the fourth K-pop artist to break into Adult Pop Airplay's top spots. After seven weeks on air, the song jumped from No. 11, based on adult pop station plays.

The achievement builds on Lisa's momentum from the beginning of 2025. Her solo work, apart from the other Blackpink members, has seen mixed results. "Moonlit Floor" peaked at No. 38 during its six-week run. "Born Again," which featured collaborations with Doja Cat and Raye, spent three weeks at the same position.

On the Pop Airplay list, "Priceless" now sits at No. 20. It's down slightly from its peak at No. 18. The track has also made a fresh showing on Adult Contemporary, landing at No. 30, as reported by Forbes.

Among K-pop stars who've cracked Adult Pop Airplay's top tier, BTS leads with two hits. Their Coldplay team-up "My Universe" hit No. 8, while "Dynamite" touched No. 10. Fifty Fifty took "Cupid" to No. 9. However, the record for the highest charting song on the chart from a K-pop act still belongs to Rosé and Bruno Mars - their "Apt." soared to No. 2.

This news breaks as Blackpink plans their comeback. The group will hit the road and might drop new music this year. It'll mark Lisa's first group record since starting her own projects.

The Maroon 5 duet continues to find new fans across various radio formats. Although its stay on the Billboard Hot 100 was brief, adult pop listeners have made it their own.

Want to catch Lisa on the Deadline Tour with fellow members Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo? Starting July 5, they'll be opening at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.