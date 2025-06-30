Wendy’s Rolls Out 12 Potato Head Toys in New Kids’ Meals

This month, Wendy's is adding 12 mini Potato Head toys to their Kids' Meals. The toys are being released in six different sets across North American restaurants.

Teaming up with Hasbro, Wendy's combined classic potato characters with new restaurant-themed ones. Kids can get their hands on familiar favorites like Cowtater and Chef Spud, along with new characters inspired by the chain's mascot and Frosty dessert.

During August, each Kids' Meal comes with two figures, while supplies last at participating locations. Kids can choose between nuggets or burgers, paired with either crispy fries or fresh apple slices, and a drink.

Like their full-sized versions, these tiny spuds let kids switch up parts to create silly new characters. Arms, hats, and accessories easily snap onto different bodies.

People in the U.S. using the app can get a free Kids' Meal when ordering larger combo meals. They just need to download the app and register at their nearest restaurant first.

This summer promotion follows what other restaurants do with popular toys to attract families. These collectibles often create social media excitement when people share what they've found.

By encouraging app orders and rewards, Wendy's keeps tabs on customer purchases and tries to boost return visits. Most fast-food chains now use apps to understand customer behavior.

Getting the complete collection means making multiple trips during summer vacation. The timing works well for parents looking for affordable ways to keep kids happy.