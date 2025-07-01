Cape Coral’s July 4th Event Expected To Bring 40,000 People for Fireworks Show

Southwest Florida's biggest Independence Day bash will light up Cape Coral's night sky with 4,000 fireworks near the Cape Coral Bridge. The Red, White & BOOM! celebration takes place on July 4.

"Cape Coral is absolutely thrilled to host its annual Red, White & Boom celebration," said city spokesperson Lauren Kurkimilis to Pine Island Eagle. "This event has become an unmissable tradition for families, neighbors, and friends across Southwest Florida."

The free festivities run from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Music fills the air starting at 5:15 p.m. with DJ Rifik. At 6:30 p.m., Brendan Walter takes over. The night peaks when country star George Birge commands the stage at 8 p.m.

At 9:25 p.m., North Fort Myers High senior Mikalay Williams sings the national anthem. Five minutes later, the sky erupts with the American Fireworks Spectacular.

Beginning at 3 a.m. on July 4 through 3 a.m. on July 5, streets around Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway shut down from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge. Drivers will need to use alternate routes, like the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, Caloosahatchee Bridge, or Edison Bridge.

Parking and shuttles are located at Club Square, Iguana Mia, the Former Veterans Museum, and Big John's Plaza. The Boom Bus with handicap accessibility will run to all downtown parking lots from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.