A free family celebration awaits visitors at the Mound House on Saturday, July 12. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the historic Fort Myers Beach site will offer a variety of games, crafts, and family-friendly activities.

Visitors can take a guided tour of the Mound House for $5 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Built in 1906, this structure sits atop an ancient shell mound crafted 2,000 years ago. The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation supports this event at what stands as the beach's oldest building.

Below the floorboards lies proof of the Calusa people's ingenuity. These skilled builders shaped this mound, making it their home for centuries. Such historical worth earned the site its place among America's treasured landmarks.

Calusa Tours run from Wednesday through Saturday. These half-hour walks start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., offering glimpses into native life long ago.

Early birds can paddle through history on morning kayak tours, offered Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.