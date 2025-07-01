Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Go Public with Their Romance at Glastonbury Festival

On June 29, at Glastonbury Festival, Gracie Abrams sat atop Paul Mescal's shoulders during Olivia Rodrigo's main stage act. The moment, shared on her Instagram story, marked their first big public display as a couple.

The two spent time at Worthy Farm throughout the weekend. Paul watched from the crowd as the singer took the West Holts stage on Friday. Later, they danced until 3 am at The Glade, where DJ Seth Troxler had an electric set.

"Paul came out of the stage door to say hello to about 100 fans and was signing autographs. Gracie was standing on the street watching on but stayed very much back, in the shadows, so she was not noticed. She kept a very low profile," an onlooker revealed when breakup rumors started flying about them earlier this year, per Daily Mail.

Both stars kept their festival style simple. She rocked Adidas pants with a plain white top and scarf, while he stuck to his favorite Adidas shorts topped with a Boston cap.

After her Friday set at the festival, the couple spent a fun weekend with Daisy Edgar-Jones (Mescal's Normal People co-star) and her partner Ben Seed. The group caught several acts, including Abrams' set where she sang "That's So True," "Close To You," and "I Love You, I'm Sorry."

Several rumors have been circulating about the couple, including wedding news. It all started when sharp-eyed fans spotted a ring on Abrams' engagement finger at her Melbourne shows. While gossip site Deux Moi noted the sparkler, most fans dismissed the marriage buzz.

Their story started in London's Mayfair with a dinner date in June 2024. A public tiff in January 2025 had fans worried, but by Valentine's Day, the pair were back together in New York, stronger than before.