ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Go Public with Their Romance at Glastonbury Festival

On June 29, at Glastonbury Festival, Gracie Abrams sat atop Paul Mescal’s shoulders during Olivia Rodrigo’s main stage act. The moment, shared on her Instagram story, marked their first big…

Queen Quadri
A split image of Paul Mescal speaking during "The History of Sound" press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on the left and Gracie Abrams attending the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on the right.
Pool via Getty Images / Theo Wargo via Getty Images

On June 29, at Glastonbury Festival, Gracie Abrams sat atop Paul Mescal's shoulders during Olivia Rodrigo's main stage act. The moment, shared on her Instagram story, marked their first big public display as a couple.

The two spent time at Worthy Farm throughout the weekend. Paul watched from the crowd as the singer took the West Holts stage on Friday. Later, they danced until 3 am at The Glade, where DJ Seth Troxler had an electric set.

"Paul came out of the stage door to say hello to about 100 fans and was signing autographs. Gracie was standing on the street watching on but stayed very much back, in the shadows, so she was not noticed. She kept a very low profile," an onlooker revealed when breakup rumors started flying about them earlier this year, per Daily Mail.

Both stars kept their festival style simple. She rocked Adidas pants with a plain white top and scarf, while he stuck to his favorite Adidas shorts topped with a Boston cap.

After her Friday set at the festival, the couple spent a fun weekend with Daisy Edgar-Jones (Mescal's Normal People co-star) and her partner Ben Seed. The group caught several acts, including Abrams' set where she sang "That's So True," "Close To You," and "I Love You, I'm Sorry."

Several rumors have been circulating about the couple, including wedding news. It all started when sharp-eyed fans spotted a ring on Abrams' engagement finger at her Melbourne shows. While gossip site Deux Moi noted the sparkler, most fans dismissed the marriage buzz.

Their story started in London's Mayfair with a dinner date in June 2024. A public tiff in January 2025 had fans worried, but by Valentine's Day, the pair were back together in New York, stronger than before.

Despite his Hollywood star status, Paul reportedly told friends he was skipping VIP perks and pitching a tent like regular festival-goers. After her show, Abrams wrote on her Instagram, "Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never ever stop pinching myself that we got to do this."

Gracie AbramsPaul Mescal
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Charli XCX’s Glastonbury Performance Triggers Fan Outrage Over Lorde No-Show and Lip-Syncing Claims
MusicCharli XCX’s Glastonbury Performance Triggers Fan Outrage Over Lorde No-Show and Lip-Syncing ClaimsQueen Quadri
Ed Sheeran Shows Up for Surprise Duet with Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park Concert in London
MusicEd Sheeran Shows Up for Surprise Duet with Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park Concert in LondonQueen Quadri
Hoodie Allen Samples Jesse McCartney in New Song ‘Pretty Face’
MusicHoodie Allen Samples Jesse McCartney in New Song ‘Pretty Face’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect