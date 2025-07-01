ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy M&M’s Are Back

I bought the “share size” bag, then shared it with absolutely no one—unless you count the version of me that exists five minutes later, with high blood sugar.

White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy M&M's are back exclusively at Target after a two-year hiatus, and they taste just like a Rice Krispies treat—but better.
Okay, listen. Have you ever had a Rice Krispies treat with M&M's in it? Because I have, and they’re nothing short of amazing. Now imagine that—but in candy form. That’s what these White Chocolate Marshmallow Crispy M&M's are. And yes, they’re real. And yes, they’re finally back.

Somehow, I missed them when they first came out in 2023 (during Easter, apparently??), but the second I heard they made a comeback, I knew I had to find them. And guess what? They’re exclusive to Target. That’s right—bougie candy only available at one of my top five favorite places on Earth. Target runs are already dangerous for my wallet, and this just made it worse.

So obviously, I jumped in the car and headed straight there. I wasn’t even sure they’d be in stock, but boom—there they were. Sitting on the shelf like they weren’t the most exciting candy comeback in two years. I saw the bag—royal blue, cream, and white M&Ms shining through the clear window like treasure. A 7.4-ounce “share size” bag. LOL. “Share size.” Not happening.

The second I got home, I ripped them open. And let me just say this: they are fire. Like, why-did-M&M’s-ever-stop-making-these kind of fire. They taste exactly like a marshmallow Rice Krispies treat with that smooth white chocolate shell and the crunchy center. I don’t even like white chocolate that much, but these? Game changer.

Honestly, they might taste better than the real thing. I don’t know if I was just hyped up or if M&M’s really hit some sort of secret formula magic, but I finished half the bag before I even blinked. My blood sugar might be crying, but my taste buds are singing.

And here's the best/worst part: while I was there, I spotted caramel M&Ms too. So now I’ve got a new obsession waiting in the wings. But first, I’m going to enjoy every last bite of these crispy, marshmallow-y, sugary little legends.

So if you missed them before, don’t mess around this time. Head to Target. Grab a bag (or three). Because who knows how long they’ll be around. And if you do buy them, remember: share size is just a suggestion.

