Cape Coral Residents Call for Help as Iguana Problem Damages Local Properties

A deserted house in Cape Coral has turned into a haven for wild iguanas. The scaly squatters have wreaked havoc, causing $8,000 in destruction to nearby homes. Fed-up locals now want city officials to step in.

"When the homeowner moved out, they kind of moved in," said Roger Bowen to Fox 4, who lives next to the empty house.

Since Hurricane Ian struck, no one has lived in the building. The green invaders now run wild through nearby yards. Next door, Bowen's seawall crumbles. "I've done about $8,000 repair on my seawall," he said. "Now, I can't prove that it's iguanas, but I'm sure they're not helping."

The city lacks tools to fix this mess. With no laws about these reptiles on private land, code officers stand powerless to act.

Council Member Laurie Lehmann pushes for new rules. "Now this house is an abandoned house. Yes, it's owned by someone, but they're not doing anything, whereas all these other neighbors are having to deal with these iguanas coming into their yard, eating their sea walls," Lehmann said.

State wildlife officials put the burden on land owners. Their rules say owners must remove the creatures without cruelty.

The neighbors don't want cash. They seek rules that make owners deal with their pests. "We're not looking for any money, no budgetary purchases or anything. Just enforce that homeowners take care of what is going to become a nuisance," Bowen said.

The city will act if these creatures pose health risks. Meanwhile, Lehmann works on new laws to shield this area and stop such troubles across town.