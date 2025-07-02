Sharks are the most misunderstood creature of the sea and Netflix's Shark Whisperer is a deep dive into fear, fascination and the unexpected.

I've always been drawn to the ocean. The mystery of it, the power of it, the calmness and that it's something that makes you feel so small. Just sitting on the beach and watching the waves for hours, to me there's nothing better. But what really fascinates me are the creatures that live beneath the surface. Sharks, octopuses, sea turtles, even the tiniest jellyfish, I’m in awe of how wild and weird and beautiful they are. Because there's so much to explore, I like to watch a lot of documentaries about the ocean. Last night I checked out the Shark Whisperer on Netflix and loved it.

If you're not familiar with Ocean Ramsey, she is a conservationist, author and shark enthusiast. In the new documentary, Shark Whisperer, that is streaming now on Netflix, it dives into her story, why she does what she does and some controversy as well. I've been following Ocean for years now and am always in awe by the way she moves with the sharks. She regularly swims alongside tiger sharks and great whites. And watching her do so, it's like she speaks a language most of us will never understand. And the connection she has with them as she's swimming beside these massive creatures that most are scared of is honestly unbelievable.

It’s not just about danger or drama, it’s about trust, respect, and learning how to coexist with something so misunderstood. Ocean Ramsey is fearless in the most graceful way, and the I love the advocacy for these animals as well, even working to get laws changed in Hawaii.

Of course with any attention, it comes with varying opinions. This documentary also goes into what others think about what's doing. Some seem to think it's more for spectacle than science. That she's doing more harm than good swimming next to sharks in their home, that it's reckless and could give people a false sense of security around them. But even she says, that she's glad people are talking and that they care about the sharks.