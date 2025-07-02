Singer Teddy Swims Drops 32-Track Album, ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition),’ Announces 2025 World Tour

Warner Records released Teddy Swims' massive 32-track collection I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition) on June 29. Six new tracks join his existing catalog on this expanded release.

His breakthrough single "Lose Control" made history. The track stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 96 straight weeks, earned him six platinum certifications, and pulled in 4 billion global streams.

The new additions on the album feature collaborations with top artists. BigXthaPlug joins on "All Gas, No Breaks," while "Small Hands," a touching duet with Raiche, written for their unborn child, showcases raw talent as it closes the album.

His solo cut "God Went Crazy" also got praise from Uproxx as they proclaimed, "I could see this lovey-dovey ballad still making waves years down the line at weddings, and such."

BET recognized his work this year with three 2025 nominations. The nods came for Best New Artist, Best Collaboration, and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Last year, he garnered attention at the MTV VMAs, delivering electric performances and earning three award nominations. The Grammy-nominated artist also scored eight Billboard Music Award nods, with two wins for Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024.

A Best New Artist Grammy nomination kicked off his 2025. Then, he started selling out arenas across Europe and the UK on the first leg of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1 & 2) Tour.

What's next for Teddy? Starting July 31, North American crowds can catch him on the main summer leg of his current run. The 32-year-old singer will be rocking the stages in San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles until September.

The man stays busy because, by October, Australian and New Zealand fans can catch him on stage backed by his band, Freak Feely. Asian fans await their first shows as dates in Japan and Singapore approach.

This complete collection merges both parts of his previous work. Fan favorites "Bad Dreams," "Guilty," and the GIVĒON team-up "Are You Even Real" find their place among the tracks.