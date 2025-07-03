ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Joins Utah in Getting Rid of Fluoride From Public Water, Sparking Debate on Dental Health

A new state mandate has stopped fluoride use in Florida’s public water. Utah made this move first. The change started when lawmakers passed the state mandate SB 700 in May. “Yes,…

Rebecca Allen
Close up image of a hand holding a blue toothbrush with water being poured on toothpaste on top in bathroom sink
Getty Royalty Free

A new state mandate has stopped fluoride use in Florida's public water. Utah made this move first. The change started when lawmakers passed the state mandate SB 700 in May.

"Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that's fine. But forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people. They don't have a choice," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference, according to NBC News.

Fort Myers has already removed fluoride from its water. This shift puts choices about fluoride in the hands of people and their dental care providers.

Dental experts point to other ways to protect teeth. Most store-bought toothpaste contains this mineral. Those prone to cavities might want to use special rinses at night.

FloridaFluoride
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Blue and red light siren flasher on top of police car. Flashing lights of police car, stopping the offender, traffic rules violation
Local NewsFlorida’s New Speed Law Catches First Driver Two Minutes After MidnightDiana Beasley
Texans Embrace Pickleball's Increasing Popularity
Local NewsYMCA Kicks Off First National Pickleball Tournament With U.S. Open Championship Spots Up for GrabsRebecca Allen
Sinking plesure craft
Local NewsFlorida’s New Law Cracks Down on Abandoned Boats: Owners Face Fines and Jail TimeRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect