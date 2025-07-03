Florida Joins Utah in Getting Rid of Fluoride From Public Water, Sparking Debate on Dental Health
A new state mandate has stopped fluoride use in Florida's public water. Utah made this move first. The change started when lawmakers passed the state mandate SB 700 in May.
"Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that's fine. But forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people. They don't have a choice," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference, according to NBC News.
Fort Myers has already removed fluoride from its water. This shift puts choices about fluoride in the hands of people and their dental care providers.
Dental experts point to other ways to protect teeth. Most store-bought toothpaste contains this mineral. Those prone to cavities might want to use special rinses at night.