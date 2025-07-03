ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

The Best 4th of July Movies To Celebrate America

This 4th of July looks like a rainy one for Southwest Florida, so if you’re stuck inside I’ve got a list of the best 4th of July movies to celebrate…

Marija
The Best 4th of July Movies To Celebrate America
(Photo by Dan Callister/Newsmakers).

This 4th of July looks like a rainy one for Southwest Florida, so if you're stuck inside I've got a list of the best 4th of July movies to celebrate America.

4th of July has long been one of my favorite holidays. Because I grew up in Chicago, and we only really got 3 months of good weather, I automatically was thrilled about a summer holiday to swim and grill out in the sun. But even now living in a place where it's summer all the time, there's just a spirit in the air that makes it fun. Whether you're cooking out, going to a parade, shooting off fireworks or just hanging out by the pool, it's always a fun celebration of red, white and blue. Unfortunately the weather looks a little dicey for us here in Florida, so we may be inside a bit more this weekend than planned. But there's some great 4th of July movies to watch.

The Best 4th of July Movies To Celebrate America

Independence Day

This one is a given, the name of the holiday is in the title. Nothing screams America like aliens, explosions and a president who gives the best pep talk of all time.

Jaws

Every year I say I won't scream when that fin pops up, but... seeing that the movie takes place over 4th of July weekend, my summer isn't complete without a Jaws rewatch.

The Sandlot

This one takes me back to my childhood. You can't watch this movie without wanting to play catch, eat a s'more and the 4th of July scene? Perfection.

National Treasure

What's more patriotic than a treasure hunt through American history?

Top Gun

Give me fighter jets, an iconic 80s soundtrack, sand volleyball and Tom Cruise and my 4th of July is made.

Have a fun and safe 4th of July!

4th of JulyMoviessummer
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Glen Powell attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards wearing a dark suit
Entertainment2 Thoughts We Had While Watching Glen Powell in Stephen King’s ‘Running Man’ TrailerYvette Delacruz
Jennifer Aniston with FIJI Water at The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing a black jumpsuit
EntertainmentJennifer Aniston to Star in Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir Adaptation ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
Netflix’s Shark Whisperer Is A Deep Dive Into Fear, Fascination And The Unexpected
EntertainmentNetflix’s Shark Whisperer Is A Deep Dive Into Fear, Fascination And The UnexpectedMarija
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect