This 4th of July looks like a rainy one for Southwest Florida, so if you're stuck inside I've got a list of the best 4th of July movies to celebrate America.

4th of July has long been one of my favorite holidays. Because I grew up in Chicago, and we only really got 3 months of good weather, I automatically was thrilled about a summer holiday to swim and grill out in the sun. But even now living in a place where it's summer all the time, there's just a spirit in the air that makes it fun. Whether you're cooking out, going to a parade, shooting off fireworks or just hanging out by the pool, it's always a fun celebration of red, white and blue. Unfortunately the weather looks a little dicey for us here in Florida, so we may be inside a bit more this weekend than planned. But there's some great 4th of July movies to watch.

The Best 4th of July Movies To Celebrate America

Independence Day

This one is a given, the name of the holiday is in the title. Nothing screams America like aliens, explosions and a president who gives the best pep talk of all time.

Jaws

Every year I say I won't scream when that fin pops up, but... seeing that the movie takes place over 4th of July weekend, my summer isn't complete without a Jaws rewatch.

The Sandlot

This one takes me back to my childhood. You can't watch this movie without wanting to play catch, eat a s'more and the 4th of July scene? Perfection.

National Treasure

What's more patriotic than a treasure hunt through American history?

Top Gun

Give me fighter jets, an iconic 80s soundtrack, sand volleyball and Tom Cruise and my 4th of July is made.