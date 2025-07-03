ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Twisted Queso Doritos: The Firework Snack of the Summer

One bite of Twisted Queso Doritos and I started humming the national anthem with cheese dust on my fingers—God bless snackmerica.

Budman
I found the new limited-time Twisted Queso Doritos at 7-Eleven, and with their bold cheesy heat and patriotic packaging, they instantly became my go-to snack for the Fourth of July.
Budman's iPhone

Are you looking for the perfect snack for your Fourth of July bash? Well, I think I just found it. Let me introduce you to the brand-new, limited-time-only Doritos Twisted Queso. Yeah, Twisted. Queso. Just those two words alone had me throwing a bag in my basket faster than you can say “freedom.”

I was cruising through the snack aisle at my local 7-Eleven, when this bag caught my eye. I’m talkin’ fireworks on the bag, bold colors, stars, stripes, and all that patriotic goodness. It basically screamed, “Hey Budman, put the boring snacks down and try something legendary.” And being the snack-loving human that I am, I didn’t even hesitate.

I ripped open that bag as soon as I got home, and whoa. I mean, Doritos always brings some heat, but Twisted Queso is a flavor explosion. I’m talkin’ bold cheese with just the right kick of spice that makes you go “oooh” but then “mmmm” right after. It’s cheesy, it’s spicy, it’s crunchy, and honestly, it’s everything I want in a chip.

Doritos Party:

Now look, I’m a salsa guy. Love a good chunky tomato dip. But these Doritos? They’re begging to be dunked in queso, too. So guess what I’m doing for the Fourth of July this year? Stocking up. I’m talkin’ chips, salsa, queso, the whole fireworks show for my mouth.

Rain or shine, backyard BBQ or chillin’ inside—these are the MVP of the snack table. And let me tell you, it’s been a long time since Doritos brought out a cheesy flavor this good. Not since I was 12 craving Jumpin’ Jack in the '90s have I been this pumped about a bag of chips. So yeah, on a scale of 1 to 10, I give Doritos Twisted Queso a solid 10/10. One of my all-time faves. Celebrate your independence from boring snacks and trust your friendly neighborhood Budman—these chips are fire.

Budman
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
