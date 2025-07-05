This Day in Top 40 History: July 5

You never know when you might witness a piece of music history. On July 5, 1975, Pink Floyd debuted their album Wish You Were Here at the Knebworth Festival. The album is now certified Gold in the U.S. and the U.K. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from July 5.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 5 featured many popular songs, albums, and artists, including:

1954: In Memphis, Tennessee, history was made when Elvis Presley professionally recorded his first song, "That's All Right." While the song did not top the Top 100 chart, it did reach No. 1 in sales and is in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

Cultural Milestones

These performances and milestones from July 5 altered the music culture:

1997: The Lilith Fair, which was an all-female tour founded by Sarah McLachlan, had its first show. The tour grossed an astonishing $16 million and featured artists such as Fiona Apple, Paula Cole, Sheryl Crow, and the Indigo Girls.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances allow fans to feel connected to their favorite artists. Notable concerts from July 5 include:

1969: The Rolling Stones performed for free in a tribute concert for their bandmate, Brian Jones at London's Hyde Park. 250,000 people filled the park to watch the show and to witness Mick Taylor's debut as the band's new guitarist.

