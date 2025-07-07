Mountain Dew Summer Freeze Is Like a Bomb Pop in a Can

Alright, I’ll admit it—I have a not-so-secret obsession with Mountain Dew. I used to go hard on the full-flavored stuff, but these days I’m trying to be responsible. You know, sugar and all that. But when it comes to the Zero Sugar varieties? Oh, it’s game on.

Recently, I heard whispers about two new summer flavors from Mountain Dew. One of them is dragon fruit. Sounds cool, right? Problem is, I’ve never actually eaten a dragon fruit in my life. I’m not even sure what it tastes like. Is it sweet? Maybe sour? Is it secretly a cactus in disguise? I don’t know. But if Mountain Dew says it’s worth trying, I’m in.

That said, I haven’t seen this mysterious dragon fruit flavor anywhere. Not at gas stations, not at Target, nowhere. I was starting to think it was a myth. But then—plot twist—I found something even better. I was at Walmart, just casually strolling through the beverage aisle, and bam! There it was: Mountain Dew Summer Freeze Zero Sugar.

Mountain Dew it Again:

Let me tell you, the can is a work of art. It’s red, white, and blue and has those classic bomb pops on it—you know, the ones you used to chase down the ice cream truck for in the middle of summer. I didn’t even hesitate. Into the cart went the whole 12-pack.

Once I got home, I tossed those beautiful cans into the fridge and waited. You can’t rush greatness, especially something called Summer Freeze. While I was waiting, I looked up the dragon fruit flavor again and found out—yep, no Zero Sugar version planned. Kind of a bummer, but maybe I’m not missing much since I don’t even know what it tastes like. Whatever.

By the time my tiny dragon fruit depression ended, the Summer Freeze was perfectly chilled. I cracked open a can and—surprise!—it was bright blue. And how did it taste?

Like a bomb pop.

Or pure summer.

Lets say it's awesomeness in a can.

This stuff tastes just like my childhood, only with zero sugar and no sticky fingers. It goes perfectly with burgers, hot dogs, pool parties, fireworks—literally everything summer is about.

So cheers to Mountain Dew. You may not have given us dragon fruit in Zero Sugar (yet), but you absolutely nailed Summer Freeze. I’ll be sipping it all season long.