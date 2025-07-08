Adele’s Most Touching GRAMMY Performance Moments and Heartfelt Speeches

Adele is a GRAMMY Award-winning artist renowned for her emotionally authentic performances. Her interactions with fans showcase her exceptional ability to connect with audiences on a relatable level while challenging traditional celebrity expectations. Adele's GRAMMY moments are legendary, marked by her raw honesty and personal revelations. This article examines Adele's emotional GRAMMY moments, from poignant speeches to performances that revealed intimate aspects of her life and career.

Adele's Triumphant 2012 Comeback After Vocal Surgery

In 2012, Adele won six GRAMMYs, including:

Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 21

Record of the Year for Rolling in the Deep

Song of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video for "Rolling in the Deep"

Best Pop Solo Performance for "Someone Like You"

Adele had surgery in November 2011 for a benign polyp on her vocal cord. The polyp was classified as a hemorrhagic (bleeding) polyp, which is typical among professional singers. Her performance at the 2012 GRAMMYs was her first since her surgery.

Adele sang "Rolling In The Deep" and was visibly relieved when it went flawlessly, mouthing "phew" at the end. She also gave a shout-out to her baby during the performance. Adele received standing ovations from Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and many others. She shouldered the emotional weight of this comeback with honesty and clearly understood what it meant for her career recovery.

The 2017 Album of the Year Tribute That Broke Hearts

In 2017, Adele won Album of the Year for 25 but dedicated her win to Beyoncé's Lemonade. Adele won five GRAMMY Awards that night, including Album of the Year for 25 and Record of the Year for "Hello." Beyoncé was nominated for Album of the Year four times between 2010 and 2017 but didn't win.

In 2017, it was reported that only 10 Black artists had won Album of the Year since the award was first presented in 1959, with none of these wins occurring in the decade prior to 2017. Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade in 2017. Despite having 20 total GRAMMY awards, her only major category win was in 2009 for "Single Ladies."

Adele said, "I can't possibly accept this award. I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé." Her tribute continued, "The Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing. And we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light." Beyoncé reacted gracefully, shedding tears and mouthing "I love you" to Adele.

When Adele Stopped Midperformance for George Michael

In 2017, Adele was performing "Fastlove" as an orchestral ballad. The performance was in tribute to George Michael, and Adele even wore cross earrings in honor of the artist. George Michael's family specifically requested Adele for the tribute, with the executive producer of the GRAMMY Awards, Ken Ehrlich, confirming Adele was their "dream" performer. Hans Zimmer was recruited as the arranger and conductor, with the orchestral track prepared within one week. The final mastered version was submitted just 72 hours before the performance.

She stopped abruptly after realizing her vocals were off-key, saying, "I know it's live TV, I'm sorry," followed by expletives. Adele continued, "I can't do it again like last year. I'm sorry for swearing and sorry for starting again, can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry." Her comments referenced the technical issues that occurred during her 2016 GRAMMY performance of "All I Ask."

Adele first discovered George Michael's song "Fastlove" when she was around 10 years old and was deeply affected by the artist's death on Christmas Day. She viewed Michael as "one of the truest icons," appreciating his authenticity and loyalty to his British roots. Adele's reaction to the technical issues during her live performance was an authentic, human response, endearing her to many fans in a way other artists might not be able to.

The crowd honored Adele with a standing ovation, and the response on Twitter was mostly forgiving. Adele apologized again for swearing in her acceptance speech for Song of the Year, saying "It's George Michael, he means a lot to me. I really do apologise if I offended anyone."

The Marriage Revelation That Made Headlines

During her 2017 GRAMMY acceptance speech, Adele said, "GRAMMYs, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband, and my son — you're the only reason I do it." This was the first public confirmation of her marriage to longtime partner Simon Konecki. She also referenced the son they share, Angelo, who was 4 years old at the time.

Adele and Simon met in 2011 when she was 28 and he was 42 years old. Until this point, they mostly kept their relationship private. The casual way she revealed such a major personal milestone was seen by many as a sign of her authentic, unguarded nature.

Moments That Show Adele's Authentic GRAMMY Spirit

There have been many other moments where Adele's personal touches made her GRAMMY appearances truly memorable. These include:

Wearing a lemon-shaped accessory on her gown to pay homage to Beyoncé's "Lemonade" in 2017

Taking time to greet fans and sign autographs on the red carpet

Taking a photo with Lady Gaga backstage, with Gaga writing the caption "This one. Killin' it tonight like girls do."

Mouthing "I love you" to Beyoncé while walking to the stage for her Record of the Year acceptance speech

Saying of Beyoncé, "You move my soul every single day, and you have for the last seventeen years, and I want you to be my mommy."

Addressing the 2016 technical issue via social media, explaining the piano microphone problem, responding with humor, saying "Sh-t happens," and treating herself to In-N-Out Burger.

These small gestures and authentic reactions have made Adele's GRAMMY moments stand out in the history of award shows.

Why Adele's GRAMMY Moments Resonate So Deeply