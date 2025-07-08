B1039’s Cash For My Class

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Attention Brave Warriors of the Classroom!  Are you ready for a shocking truth?  Apparently, teachers are expected to pay for their own school supplies!!!  Can you believe it?  It's like being a superhero but having to buy your own cape!

Fear NOT, because B1039 is here to save the day, with Cash For My Class!

Enter for a chance to have us clear your Amazon List for your classroom, up to $1000!

Six teachers will win!

Say goodbye to the budget woes and hello to the supplies you deserve.  Let's show those villains of education who's boss with a special thanks to our friends at Achieva Credit Union!

Teachers of the 239 can enter to win below. Enter your email address to begin registration

FloridaTeachers
